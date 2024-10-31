Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.31 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $49.50 million and $17.31 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,480.40 or 1.00177240 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,418.46 or 1.00087929 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 155,248,232 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,028,539.51073492. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.32912356 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3368 active market(s) with $18,259,135.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.