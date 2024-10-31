Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $8.23. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 2,634 shares trading hands.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

