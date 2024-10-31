Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for ICE FY2025 Earnings

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.56. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $166.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

