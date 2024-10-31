Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.57. The company has a market cap of £14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.43 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Mark Browning bought 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,994 ($19,444.95). 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

