Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,500 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $113,610.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. 1,722,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,319. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 151,728 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

