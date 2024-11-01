11,570 Shares in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIFR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 3,424,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,452. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,173.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock valued at $23,609,769. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIFR. Northland Securities began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

