3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 14,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

3D Printing ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37.

About 3D Printing ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.