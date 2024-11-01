524 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 5,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $403.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

