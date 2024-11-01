AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 31349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
