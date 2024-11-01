AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS)

