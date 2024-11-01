AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

