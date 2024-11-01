AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $36.69.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB Core Plus Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.