AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 141.1% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

