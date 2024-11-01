AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.90-10.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.85.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

