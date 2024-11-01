ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35.98

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $27,316.80 and $35.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00006995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,175.94 or 0.99573968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006132 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000027 USD and is up 12.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $35.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

