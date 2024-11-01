Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 74,721 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $77.64. 1,241,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544,784. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America downgraded NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

