Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.85. 410,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.91 and a 200 day moving average of $196.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.