Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$322.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.
Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of C$25.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Primed for a Year-End Melt-Up Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.