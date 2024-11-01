Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$322.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of C$25.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

