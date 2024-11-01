Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 13115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Adamera Minerals alerts:

Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adamera Minerals

About Adamera Minerals

In other news, Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.