Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 13115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Adamera Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adamera Minerals
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adamera Minerals
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.