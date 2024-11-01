ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

