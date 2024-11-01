Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 89.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.19. The company had a trading volume of 560,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

