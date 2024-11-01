ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 37,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 77,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

