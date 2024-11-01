Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $2.68. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 413,155 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aemetis

Aemetis Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aemetis by 2,837.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 287.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.