AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05. AerCap also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,371. AerCap has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

