AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.70 EPS.

AerCap Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,371. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.96%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

