Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Aflac has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aflac to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $104.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.