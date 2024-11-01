AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. has recently filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2024. This filing, submitted pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, reveals important information about the company’s latest developments.

Get alerts:

As detailed in the filing, AgriFORCE Growing Systems is a company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, with its principal executive offices located in Vancouver. The company’s telephone number, including the area code, is (604) 757-0952.

The Form 8-K also confirms AgriFORCE’s status as an emerging growth company. The filing indicates that the company has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Additionally, AgriFORCE’s common shares, trading under the symbol AGRI, are registered on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The filing further addresses forward-looking statements made by the company, which are based on management’s beliefs, available information, estimates, and assumptions. AgriFORCE emphasizes that while it believes the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements.

Included in the Form 8-K is Exhibit 99.1, which features the company’s latest corporate presentation. The presentation is accessible on AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ website at https://ir2.agriforcegs.com.

The document concludes with authorized signatures from Jolie Kahn, the Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE Growing Systems, signifying that the report has been duly executed on October 29, 2024.

This filing provides investors and stakeholders with valuable insights into AgriFORCE’s recent activities and strategic directions as the company continues to navigate the dynamic financial landscape.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AgriFORCE Growing Systems’s 8K filing here.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Further Reading