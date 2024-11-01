Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €134.25 ($145.92) and traded as high as €142.12 ($154.48). Airbus shares last traded at €140.34 ($152.54), with a volume of 1,120,187 shares.

Airbus Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.95.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

