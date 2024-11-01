AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.99 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 24.70 ($0.32). AIREA shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 15,384 shares changing hands.

AIREA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.32.

Get AIREA alerts:

Insider Activity at AIREA

In other news, insider Conleth Campbell purchased 60,000 shares of AIREA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($21,008.95). 54.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AIREA

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.