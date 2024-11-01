Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 42188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 36,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $435,811.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,085.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 36,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $435,811.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,085.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,136,987.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,670. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,759 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.