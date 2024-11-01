Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Robert C. Martens Sells 8,035 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Allegion by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

