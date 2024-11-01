Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.65 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 379.50 ($4.92). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.86), with a volume of 1,194,981 shares traded.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.78.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In related news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £9,990.13 ($12,955.69). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

