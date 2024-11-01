Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 5629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTO. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.