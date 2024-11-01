AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 29446504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,754,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

