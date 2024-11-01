Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.60. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 3,383,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Altice USA Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,860,998 shares in the company, valued at $952,094,451. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,415,681 shares of company stock worth $59,184,185. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $66,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

