Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

