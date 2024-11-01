AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 57,180,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
AMC Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of AMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 1,994,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,524,873. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.88.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
