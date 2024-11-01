AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 57,180,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 1,994,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,524,873. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 92.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 522,063 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

