American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.510-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. 57,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 8.53. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

