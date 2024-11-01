American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) recently finalized a significant financial agreement and expanded its distribution network, as reported in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 30, 2024.

In a move aimed at strengthening its financial position, American Rebel entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Alumni Capital LP, obtaining a loan amounting to $420,000. The loan, evidenced by a promissory note and subject to an original issue discount of $70,000, resulted in net loan proceeds of $322,000 for the company. The repayment terms entail accrued unpaid interest at a 10% rate, with the principal sum to be paid by December 31, 2024.

As part of the agreement, American Rebel also issued a five-year common stock purchase warrant to the lender, allowing the purchase of up to 72,165 shares of Common Stock at $5.82 per share. The Securities Purchase Agreement further granted piggyback registration rights to the lender on the common stock underlying the warrant and upon default of the note.

Upon the occurrence of any Event of Default, the note becomes immediately due and payable, with the possibility of converting the outstanding unpaid principal amount into restricted shares of the company’s common stock at a discounted rate of 20% of the market price. The company has agreed to reserve 600,000 shares of common stock for potential issuance upon conversion of the note.

In addition to the financing agreement, American Rebel announced an expansion of its distribution network into the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Teaming up with Clark Distributing Company, a premier distributor with over 55 years of experience, American Rebel will introduce its flagship product, American Rebel Light Lager, to customers in Kentucky. This move is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan to tap into new markets and increase accessibility to its products.

The distribution agreement with Clark Distributing Company will allow American Rebel to cater to retail and restaurant customers across the state by the end of the year. The company’s American Rebel Light Beer, known for its patriotic branding, has been introduced in a new 16oz “Tall Boy” can variant, complementing its existing 12oz can offering.

The latest developments follow American Rebel’s goal of expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value. The company’s forward-looking growth strategy aligns with its mission to provide innovative and quality products to its customers, backed by strategic partnerships and financial prudence.

For further information on the financial agreements and updates on American Rebel’s distribution network, interested parties can refer to the company’s recent Form 8-K filing with accompanying exhibits.

The Form 8-K filing also disclosed the issuance of unregistered securities to an accredited investor, further reflecting American Rebel’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and broaden its investor base. The company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent communication underscores its dedication to maintaining a robust and sustainable business model.

The press release included in the filing announced the expansion of American Rebel Light Beer’s distribution network in Kentucky, underscoring the company’s strategic initiatives to drive growth and foster brand awareness in key markets. The partnership with Clark Distributing Company signifies a significant milestone for American Rebel Holdings, Inc. and marks a step forward in its expansion strategy.

The details of American Rebel’s financial agreements, distribution expansion, and growth prospects are available for review in the Form 8-K filing, along with the press release detailing the collaboration with Clark Distributing Company.

The company continues to focus on its core objectives of product innovation, market expansion, and enhancing shareholder value as it progresses on its strategic growth trajectory.

The complete Form 8-K filing, including all relevant exhibits, is available for public access on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for further details and disclosures. For ongoing updates and developments, interested parties are encouraged to monitor American Rebel Holdings, Inc.’s announcements and filings within the regulatory framework.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

