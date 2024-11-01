American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 21.77%.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $138.11 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.