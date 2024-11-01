Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Shell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 169,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SHEL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

