Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after buying an additional 178,574 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,096,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

