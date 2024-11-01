Americana Partners LLC Has $8.93 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in American International Group by 162.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 131,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,028,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,319,000 after buying an additional 301,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

