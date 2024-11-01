Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $108.04. 2,520,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

