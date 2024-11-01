Americana Partners LLC Sells 5,087 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.98% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $46,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 118.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,546. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

