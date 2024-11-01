Americana Partners LLC Sells 827 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $209.81. 951,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,391. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.05.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

