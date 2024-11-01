Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $30.92.
Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
