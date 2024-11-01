Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Ames National Stock Down 0.9 %

ATLO stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Ames National has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $22.50.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

Ames National Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the second quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

