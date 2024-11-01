AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.84. The company had a trading volume of 969,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

