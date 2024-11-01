AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

