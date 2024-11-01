AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

