ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.