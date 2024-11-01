APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. APi Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of APG stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 2,692,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. APi Group has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

